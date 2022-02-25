Passportless wild boar swims from S'pore to Johor

A wild boar was caught on video swimming in the waters between Singapore and Johor.

The video of the boar's brave attempt to cross the Johor Strait, and effectively circumventing the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia, was uploaded to Facebook page Beh Chia Lor on Thursday (Feb. 24).

The video has since garnered over 120,000 views because of the mammal's impressive water confidence and swimming ability.

The distance of the strait between Singapore and Johor can be as narrow 1.2km or as wide as 4.8km.

Boar spotted in water

The person who took the video was in a boat when they spotted a living thing swimming in the water some distance ahead.

The boat quickly caught up to the animal, which turned out to be a rather large adult wild boar.

The video clip showed the wild boar swimming effortlessly, and seemingly unperturbed by the boat that approached it.

Close-up shots of the wild boar reveal its hairy body, and its unmistakable snout and ears.

"Trying to escape VTL?"

The video caption suggested that the wild boar was "swimming safely from Singapore to Johor Bahru" and added that it was trying to escape the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

Singapore and Malaysia currently have both land and air VTLs open, but it appears that the boar has found an alternative.

Some commenters praised the boar for finding a way around the VTLs.

Another also suggested that the boar may have wanted to avoid "hogging" the Causeway.

Animals taking a dive and swimming to another destination is not novel.

The lonesome bull on Coney Island in Singapore previously was believed to have fallen off a boat and ended up swimming onto the island.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via Beh Chia Lor/FB