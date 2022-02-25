Back

Passportless wild boar swims from S'pore to Johor

No VTL needed.

Low Jia Ying | February 25, 2022, 04:30 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A wild boar was caught on video swimming in the waters between Singapore and Johor.

The video of the boar's brave attempt to cross the Johor Strait, and effectively circumventing the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia, was uploaded to Facebook page Beh Chia Lor on Thursday (Feb. 24).

The video has since garnered over 120,000 views because of the mammal's impressive water confidence and swimming ability.

The distance of the strait between Singapore and Johor can be as narrow 1.2km or as wide as 4.8km.

Boar spotted in water

The person who took the video was in a boat when they spotted a living thing swimming in the water some distance ahead.

The boat quickly caught up to the animal, which turned out to be a rather large adult wild boar.

The video clip showed the wild boar swimming effortlessly, and seemingly unperturbed by the boat that approached it.

Close-up shots of the wild boar reveal its hairy body, and its unmistakable snout and ears.

"Trying to escape VTL?"

The video caption suggested that the wild boar was "swimming safely from Singapore to Johor Bahru" and added that it was trying to escape the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

Singapore and Malaysia currently have both land and air VTLs open, but it appears that the boar has found an alternative.

Some commenters praised the boar for finding a way around the VTLs.

Another also suggested that the boar may have wanted to avoid "hogging" the Causeway.

Animals taking a dive and swimming to another destination is not novel.

The lonesome bull on Coney Island in Singapore previously was believed to have fallen off a boat and ended up swimming onto the island.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via Beh Chia Lor/FB

Workers' Party says it is 'gravely concerned' about Russia's 'ongoing military operations' in Ukraine

The party said that it "hopes for a peaceful settlement to the crisis in accordance with international law."

February 25, 2022, 04:13 PM

‘Nobody will look after us’ if S’poreans can’t look after ourselves: Bilahari on Ukraine in 2014

8 years later, his reflections still hold weight.

February 25, 2022, 03:58 PM

Ukraine capital Kyiv could fall to Russian forces in a matter of hours

Taking the capital will allow Russia to install its own regime.

February 25, 2022, 03:54 PM

33 life-sized tiger sculptures scattered around S'pore as part of WWF S'pore's new interactive Tiger Trail

To raise awareness about the urgency for tiger conservation in Southeast Asia.

February 25, 2022, 03:44 PM

McGriddles is back in S'pore, available all day from Feb. 28

As usual, for a limited time only.

February 25, 2022, 03:21 PM

TTSH: Security officer who was rude to elderly couple at hospital entrance removed from duties

The elderly man needed help and more time to get onto the wheel chair.

February 25, 2022, 03:17 PM

We should 'never ever' take our sovereignty & independence for granted: Chan Chun Sing

The situation in Ukraine should be concerning to all, said Chan.

February 25, 2022, 03:12 PM

China says Taiwan is 'not Ukraine' & has always been part of China

Doubling down.

February 25, 2022, 02:53 PM

13 Ukrainian border guards killed after telling Russian warship to ‘go f*ck yourself’

They were defending Ukraine's Snake Island in the Black Sea.

February 25, 2022, 01:34 PM

Ukraine ambassador to S'pore says 'world will suffer' if it doesn't stop 'Russian aggression'

Kateryna Zelenko echoed calls from Kyiv to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, describing the sanction as a "painful measure".

February 25, 2022, 12:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.