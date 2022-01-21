Back

M'sia resumes sale of VTL tickets with S'pore, with reduced capacity

The ticket quota will be at 50 per cent of its original capacity, however.

Matthias Ang | January 21, 2022, 01:39 PM

Malaysia has resumed the sale of bus and flight tickets for the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Singapore, starting on January 21, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Decision to re-open ticket sales based on risk assessment of Covid-19 situation in both countries

The announcement was made by the country's Health Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, who further clarified that the quota for both bus flight and tickets had been reduced to 50 per cent of their original capacity.

Khairy explained that the decision to re-open sales was based on the result of a risk assessment regarding the Covid-19 situation in both countries, Bernama further reported.

In the case of passengers who had purchased their travel tickets for dates after January 20, prior to the announcement of VTL ticket sales being suspended, they will be allowed to continue their journey according to the earlier quota, Khairy added.

Malaysia had previously suspended ticket sales on December 23, 2021, in light of a development at that time regarding what appeared to be a possible Covid-19 cluster involving the Omicron variant, announced by Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on December 20.

Increase in ticket quota depends on additional risk assessments

As for future increases to the current quota on ticket sales, Khairy said that this depends on subsequent risk assessments carried out by the country's health ministry.

VTL travellers are also reminded to perform their own rapid antigen tests on the second, fourth and sixth days, after arriving in Malaysia, as well as professional rapid antigen tests on the third and fifth days, he said.

Top image via Khairy Jamaluddin/Facebook & Mothership

