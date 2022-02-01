Back

US CDC classifies S'pore as 'Very High Level of Covid-19', advises people to avoid travelling here

The U.S. CDC had earlier reclassified its travel advisory alert for Singapore to "unknown".

Faris Alfiq | February 01, 2022, 04:19 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Jan. 31, the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Singapore.

The U.S. CDC also classified Singapore's Travel Health Notice as "Level 4: Very High Level of Covid-19".

According to Reuters, other than Singapore, the U.S. has also advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Brazil, Ecuador, Kosovo, the Philippines, and Paraguay, in the agency's latest update.

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for comment.

Nearly 130 countries in Level 4 list

Reuters reported that the U.S. CDC listed nearly 130 countries on Level 4 classification.

One of the indicators that the U.S. CDC used in determining the travel health notice level is the country's incidence rate.

Level four would mean that there are more than 500 new cases over the past 28 days per 100,000 population.

Previously classified Singapore as "unknown"

Earlier, the U.S. CDC had reclassified its travel advisory alert for Singapore on Jan. 4 to "unknown".

It also suggested that travel to Singapore should be avoided.

The advisory said, "Because the current situation in Singapore is unknown, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants."

In response, health minister Ong Ye Kung shared during a press conference on Jan. 5 that MOH was engaging the U.S. embassy and will provide necessary Covid-19 data to the U.S. CDC.

"To be clear: we know our situation very well," he added.

Ong shared that the positive rates for over 150,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests administered every week is just under two per cent.

Additionally, only a "very small handful" of wastewater testing stations across the island are registering the presence of Covid-19 viral fragments.

"So we are sure that the incidence of Covid-19 in our community is currently low and stable," said Ong at the time.

On Jan. 6, the U.S. CDC said that it will update its Travel Health Notice for Singapore accordingly.

Situation in Singapore

On Jan. 21, Ong announced that Singapore would record a higher number of cases after deciding to include the number of Protocol 2 cases in its daily updates.

Protocol 2 refers to individuals who are well, or assessed by a doctor to have a mild condition. Previously, these people were not included in the daily case numbers.

As of Jan. 31, there are 759 people with Covid who are hospitalised, with 64 requiring oxygen supplementation and 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Photo by shawnanggg on Unsplash  

Pregnant journalist stranded in Afghanistan receives approval to return to New Zealand

The journalist also said that she and her partner are "disappointed it had to come to this".

February 01, 2022, 05:22 PM

Father takes TikTok video of S'pore student wearing fortune cat costume to school on CNY eve

Spreading some festive cheer.

February 01, 2022, 02:19 PM

The surprising origins of S’pore’s Chinese New Year traditions, explained

Who should you really thank for all those red packets you've received this year?

February 01, 2022, 02:16 PM

E-bike battery suspected of causing fire at Toa Payoh HDB flat on Chinese New Year eve

50 people from the block were evacuated.

February 01, 2022, 01:04 PM

I got to watch ‘Ah Girls Go Army’ on official work hours, but I’m not sure I would do it again.

Not an Oscar-worthy film, but you already knew that.

February 01, 2022, 12:28 PM

Conditions for people in Myanmar continue to deteriorate 1 year after military coup: MFA

Singapore remains "deeply concerned" about the situation in Myanmar.

February 01, 2022, 11:28 AM

62 investigated for various offences related to liquor control & gambling in run-up to Chinese New Year

They are aged between 25 to 66.

February 01, 2022, 11:16 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau gets Covid-19

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

February 01, 2022, 06:22 AM

71 S'pore companies using QR angpows in 2022, as compared to just 5 in 2020: DBS

Go digital and go green.

January 31, 2022, 09:29 PM

What to do this CNY when nosy relatives ask you personal questions

Better to plan ahead.

January 31, 2022, 07:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.