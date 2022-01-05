Back

Ong Ye Kung says 'We know our situation very well' after US claims Covid-19 situation here 'unknown'

The Ministry of Health is currently engaging the U.S. embassy and the U.S. CDC to provide them with the necessary data. 

Joshua Lee | January 05, 2022, 10:27 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) recently claimed that the Covid-19 situation in Singapore is "unknown", suggesting that travel to the city-state should be avoided.

Ong: U.S. CDC not aware of Singapore's surveillance test numbers

In response, health minister Ong Ye Kung said that the U.S. CDC is not aware of Singapore's surveillance test numbers.

The Ministry of Health is currently engaging the U.S. embassy and the U.S. CDC to provide them with the necessary data.

"To be clear: we know our situation very well," he said during a press conference today (January 5).

Singapore administers over 150,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests every week, said Ong. This works out to over 21,000 PCR tests per day.

"The positive rates for these tests are under two per cent," he added.

Singapore also has 145 wastewater testing stations across the island. These are located in places like housing estates, dormitories, and nursing homes.

Only a "very small handful" are registering the presence of Covid-19 viral fragments, said the minister.

"So we are sure that the incidence of Covid-19 in our community is currently low and stable," said Ong.

Omicron in the community

However, he also pointed out that the Omicron variant is already in the community, making up close to 20 per cent of local cases, urging Singaporeans to be prepared for when the Omicron variant starts to multiply quickly.

Ong also said today that the Delta wave that struck Singapore late last year has "substantially subsided" despite the resumption of many social activities.

This, he said, shows that Singapore society has become more resilient to the virus and that we are moving closer towards living with it:

"This is also the result of everyone’s efforts and our collective will. While cases rose exponentially in many parts of the world, we maintained our discipline, kept our masks on, stuck to our group sizes, got ourselves vaccinated and boosted, and kept our infection levels low."

Top image credit: MCI. 

805 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 440 are Omicron cases

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.28.

January 05, 2022, 10:26 PM

Get booster shot at 5 months or 'as soon as possible' to maintain good protection against Covid-19, expert committee says

Increased protection against Omicron variant.

January 05, 2022, 08:18 PM

Novavax vaccine likely to be added as booster option to S'pore's National Vaccination Programme

The Covid-19 vaccine by Novavax displayed a higher efficacy against Delta and Omicron variants as compared to other non-mRNA vaccines in Singapore.

January 05, 2022, 08:07 PM

Current group size limit will be maintained through Chinese New Year: Lawrence Wong

Singapore is currently experiencing an Omicron variant wave.

January 05, 2022, 07:05 PM

Israel PM: Studies found 4th vaccination dose boosts antibodies 5-fold

Israel is the first country to implement a two dose booster regiment.

January 05, 2022, 06:44 PM

S'porean man, 24, jailed 8 months for choking woman, 37, till she was unconscious to smell her feet

He did so at a carpark staircase landing at Terminal 4 of Changi Airport.

January 05, 2022, 06:28 PM

MOH: Revised protocols to streamline cases based on severity of symptoms & health status from Jan. 6

MOH said further adjustments will be made to gradually allow more individuals to safely recover under Protocol 2.

January 05, 2022, 06:11 PM

Covid-19 booster shot needed within 270 days of primary dose to maintain 'fully vaxxed' status

Approximately nine months.

January 05, 2022, 06:10 PM

Starbucks S'pore launches chicken & cheese bolo bun, & poached pear flavoured drinks

Yums.

January 05, 2022, 05:46 PM

Missing man with dementia, 80, found dead in a drain at Defu Lane carpark

Leck's body was found 1.3km away from his home.

January 05, 2022, 05:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.