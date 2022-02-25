Back

Ukraine president vows to stay in capital as Russian invaders close in

Russian troops looking to capture capital and topple the Ukrainian presidency.

Belmont Lay | February 25, 2022, 12:00 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed on Friday, Feb. 25 to stay in capital Kyiv.

Russian invaders are advancing toward the capital as Ukrainian forces hold them off in what is the biggest attack on a European state since World War ll.

Zelenskyy warned in a video message that the "enemy has marked me down as the number one target".

"My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state."

"I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine."

The safety of the Ukrainian head of state is not known immediately, Reuters reported, as his presidency and administration is under siege alongside millions of Ukrainians.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday, on a population of 44 million.

Ukraine is Europe's biggest country by area after Russia.

Zelenskyy said on Friday that 137 military personnel and civilians had been killed in the fighting so far.

An estimated 100,000 people have fled.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government.

Russia seized the former nuclear power plant in Chernobyl north of Kyiv, along the shortest route to the capital from Belarus, where Russia has placed troops, Reuters also reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Fox News that "the amount of tanks, armoured vehicles, airplanes, helicopters that Russia threw on Ukraine is unimaginable", and Ukraine would need more weapons to continue fighting.

Russian president Vladimir Putin denied for months that he was planning an invasion.

All along the United States warned an attack was looming and shared satellite images of Russian forces massing on Ukraine's borders.

China has declined to call Moscow's assault an invasion -- as expected -- and instead urged all sides to exercise restraint.

China had been expected to back Russia diplomatically over Ukraine.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China as its own, announced it would put sanctions on Russia.

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia's invasion and require Moscow's immediate withdrawal.

However, Moscow can veto the measure, and it was unclear how China would vote.

Top photos via Defence of Ukraine Twitter

Follow and listen to our podcast here

13 Ukrainian border guards killed after telling Russian warship to ‘go f*ck yourself’

They were defending Ukraine's Snake Island in the Black Sea.

February 25, 2022, 01:34 PM

Ukraine ambassador to S'pore says 'world will suffer' if it doesn't stop 'Russian aggression'

Kateryna Zelenko echoed calls from Kyiv to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, describing the sanction as a "painful measure".

February 25, 2022, 12:47 PM

Russia seizes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant from Ukraine: Ukrainian official

The IAEA has called for "maximum restraint" to avoid putting the country's nuclear facilities at risk.

February 25, 2022, 12:20 PM

S'pore bride & groom get Covid-19 just as wedding day about to arrive, no choice but to postpone

Not a case of a runaway groom, fortunately.

February 25, 2022, 11:32 AM

Biden says Putin 'chose this war', announces more sanctions including targeting Russian tech imports

Biden also announced additional support for NATO allies.

February 25, 2022, 11:24 AM

S'pore police & SCDF received 'several calls' regarding tremors, advise public to remain calm

Remain calm.

February 25, 2022, 11:20 AM

Tremors felt in Sengkang, Whampoa, Woodlands following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

Tremors felt in Malaysia too.

February 25, 2022, 11:04 AM

Russia arrests more than 850 people for protesting against its invasion of Ukraine

The government had earlier warned its citizens of the legal repercussions should they decide to partake in anti-war protests.

February 25, 2022, 10:29 AM

All TVB productions halted after multiple staff test positive for Covid-19, including veteran actor Law Lok-lam

Workspaces will undergo deep cleaning.

February 25, 2022, 10:26 AM

McDonald’s China serves coriander McFlurry for a few days

Hello? Police?

February 25, 2022, 04:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.