fbpx

Back
﻿

Comedian who acted as being elected President of Ukraine, really voted as new President of Ukraine

Exit polls suggested that Zelensky won over 70 per cent of the vote.

Sulaiman Daud | April 22, 11:48 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Actors and comedians portray politicians on TV all the time.

But Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelensky went one step further and got himself elected to the top job.

Exit polls on April 21 gave Zelensky over 70 per cent of the vote. Incumbent president Petro Poroshenko, who had been in power since 2014, conceded to his opponent.

Who is Zelensky?

The 41-year-old comedian rose to fame with his comedy show Servant of the People.

He portrayed a school teacher fed up with corruption and — you guessed it — gets himself elected President of Ukraine.

During his campaign, which was named after his show, Zelensky eschewed traditional methods like holding rallies or giving interviews to the media.

Instead, he toured the country and put on comedy skits in front of eager audiences, according to Vox.

He also made use of social media to make his case directly to the voters.

Defeated Poroshenko

Poroshenko, the man whom Zelensky defeated, came to power after the previous pro-Russian government was overthrown.

Under President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014.

However, Poroshenko was criticised for not doing enough to fight corruption, according to Reuters.

New chapter for Ukraine

Zelensky is not without his own controversy.

He has been linked to Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky, who owns the TV channel that airs Zelensky’s comedy series.

However, the two deny having political links.

Speaking to supporters after the election, according to the BBC, Zelensky said:

“I will never let you down. I’m not yet officially the president. But as a citizen of Ukraine I can say to all countries in the post-Soviet Union: Look at us. Anything is possible!”

Top image from @zeteam_official’s Twitter page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Star Wars EZ-Link charms selling at S$19.90 each on Shopee from April 26, 2019

May the Fourth be with you soon.

April 22, 11:55 am

S'pore steakhouse by Ex-Flat Iron employee giving out free wagyu steaks on April 24, 2019

The promotion starts at 7pm and ends when they run out of steaks.

April 22, 10:54 am

Company in S'pore to stop working with NUS until male voyeur expelled

Company taking a public stand on this issue.

April 22, 02:56 am

S'pore politicians react to Sri Lankan blasts that killed over 200 people during Easter Sunday

Senseless tragedy.

April 21, 11:03 pm

Mother of NUS student filmed showering says she supports daughter going public for justice

She also said this is not an exercise in seeking revenge.

April 21, 06:20 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close