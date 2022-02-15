Traveller's Songbook: Live charity concert at Esplanade to raise funds for children with cancer

Raise funds for charity while treating yourself to a musical evening by attending the the Traveller's Songbook.

The VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer is behind the charity concert headlined by soprano Tanya Sen.

The voice and jazz ensemble features whimsical French chansons, soulful ballads from Broadway, classical Italian arias, jazzy twists on K-pop, and more.

Besides Sen, other musicians who will take the stage include baritone Prajna Murdaya, tenor Reggie Pryor, mezzo soprano Seia Lee, pianists Robert Casteels, Tabitha Gan, and John Sharpley, bassist Ethan Seow, and drummer Gary Tan.

The VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer is offering complimentary tickets to those who make a donation to show their gratitude.

Donors can drop them an email at [email protected] and let them know how many tickets you would like.

Seat allocation will solely be at the discretion of VIVA and is subject to availability.

If not, you can also purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices are as follows (excluding booking fee):

Cat 1: S$250

Cat 2: S$120

Cat 3: S$50

Cat 4 (Restricted View): S$40

All ticket proceeds go towards the Viva Foundation, a Singapore Institutions of Public Character (IPC) that aims to save the lives of children with cancer through medical care, research, and education.

No tax exemption receipts will be given for purchases of tickets from Ticketmaster.

For more information on the concert and its admission policy, click here.

VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer

VIVA focuses on life-saving leading-edge research, medical care, and education.

Some of the work they do includes developing better treatments, faster cures, and making new discoveries.

This translates into better survival rates with fewer late effects for affected children.

Through their Life Program, the organisation also aims to help survivors integrate and contribute to society.

Traveller's Songbook

Address: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Time: 7:30pm

Top images via VIVA and Esplanade's website.