Thailand to ease Covid-19 requirements from March 1, more than 300,000 have applied to enter

They will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test on the fifth day of their arrival.

Syahindah Ishak | February 24, 2022, 01:29 AM

Thailand will ease its Covid-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers starting March 1, 2022.

No longer undergo PCR test on fifth day

Currently, vaccinated travellers who enter Thailand under its quarantine-free travel programme have to take a PCR test upon arrival and on the fifth day of their stay in the country.

They are also required to stay at approved hotels on both test dates and provide booking proof.

But starting March 1, vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test on the fifth day of their arrival, according to Bangkok Post.

Instead, they will only need to do a self-administered antigen test on the fifth day.

On top of the easing of testing requirements, the Thai government will also reduce the amount of travel insurance coverage from US$50,000 (S$67,254) to US$20,000 (S$26,901) starting March 1.

Quarantine-free travel resumed on Feb. 1

Thailand had suspended its quarantine-free entry scheme in December 2021 to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The scheme resumed on Feb. 1, 2022.

According to CNA, more than 300,000 travellers have applied for entry to Thailand, most of whom are from Russia, Germany, the UK, and Singapore.

Some 80 per cent of the applications have been approved.

21,232 cases in Thailand on Feb. 23

Thailand reported 21,232 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

This brings the country's total number cases to 2,770,793, with 22,790 fatalities.

Top image by Wanaporn Yangsiri via Unsplash.

