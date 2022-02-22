Back

S'porean rapper Subhas Nair to plead guilty to attempts of promoting ill-feelings between groups of different religions & races

He is facing four charges.

Syahindah Ishak | February 22, 2022, 05:40 PM

Local rapper Subhas Nair is set to plead guilty to attempting to promote ill-feelings between groups of different religions and races in Singapore, according to CNA.

Subhas, who is currently out on bail, is facing four charges in total for incidents that occurred between July 2019 and March 2021.

1. Jul. 29, 2019

The first attempt was in relation to a rap video produced by Subhas and was subsequently published online.

The video was described to be "racially-charged", and attempted to promote feelings of ill-will between Chinese and other races, according to a previous police news release.

For this, Subhas was given a 24-month conditional warning on Aug. 14, 2019, and one of the warning terms stipulated that should he reoffend, he may be prosecuted for the original offence for which he was warned, on top of the prosecution for the new offences.

Subhas breached this warning with his subsequent three offences.

2. Jul. 25, 2020

In Subhas' response to a video of Chinese Christians who had made hateful comments against another community on Jul. 25, 2020, he allegedly commented that Malay Muslims who make the same hateful comments would be treated differently by the authorities, as compared to the Chinese Christians.

3. Oct. 15, 2020

On Oct. 15, 2020, Subhas allegedly attempted to promote feelings of ill-will between Chinese and Indians.

In relation to the alleged murder at Orchard Towers on Jul. 2, 2019, Subhas claimed that one of the Chinese accused persons involved in the murder of an Indian man received lenient treatment by the authorities by virtue of his race.

4. Mar. 11, 2021

On Mar. 11, 2021, Subhas allegedly attempted to promote feelings of ill-will between Chinese and Indians during an indoor stage performance.

According to the police, he did this by exhibiting a cartoon drawing of his Oct. 15, 2020 social media post when he was already under police investigations back then for that post.

The police said that allegations that the law or law enforcement agencies accord differential treatment based on religion or race are baseless and have the potential to damage religious and racial harmony in Singapore and erode public trust in our law enforcement agencies.

CNA reported that Subhas is set to plead guilty on April 29, 2022.

For attempts to promote feelings of ill-will between different groups on grounds of religion or race, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

