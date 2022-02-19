Back

Badminton: S'pore men's team & Loh Kean Yew, wins historic bronze medal at Badminton Asia Team c'ships

Despite losing to Indonesia, Singapore has achieved a spot at the Thomas Cup.

Fiona Tan | February 19, 2022, 11:19 PM

Events

Republic Polytechnic ACE Course Preview (June intake)

02 March 2022 - 03 March 2022

Zoom

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore's men's national badminton team lost to three-time champions Indonesia and finished third at the Badminton Asia Team Championships held at Setia City Convention Center in Shah Alam, Selangor at 4pm on Feb. 19.

Singapore's men's team walked away with a historic joint bronze medal, the first ever time the nation had won a medal in the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Singapore finishes third

Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew, Badminton World Champion and world number 12, was the first singles player to go head to head with Indonesian counterpart and world number 55 Chico Aura Dwi Kuncoro.

Loh beat Chico 21-17, 21-19 in a 38-minute long match, and scored Singapore's first point in the semifinals.

However, the Singapore men's team lost its lead when Indonesia scored the next point in the first doubles matches, which saw Wesley Koh Eng Keat and Andy Kwek Jun Liang defeated by Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-16, 21-12 in a 29-minute long match.

This was the second time that Koh and Kwek played off together, the first of which was against Japan a day before on Feb. 18.

It was Jason Teh Jia Heng, who scored the second point and put Singapore once again in the lead, when he beat Indonesian Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay 18-21, 21-8, 21-9 during the second singles match.

After losing to Ikhsan in the previous three matches, Teh finally clinched a win against his rival in the hard fought 59-minute-long match.

This lead was erased in the second doubles match, when Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana won 15-21, 21-11, 21-15 against Singapore's Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Terry Hee Yong Kai.

Indonesia and Singapore was neck and neck once again, and Singapore's Joel Koh Jia Wei and Indonesia's Christian Adinata was left to do battle for the final match point.

Adinata closed the match off by defeating Koh 21-11, 21-14 in 35 minutes, effectively moving Indonesia one step closer to defending their championship title.

Indonesia will face off Malaysia, who beat Korea 3-0, in the Badminton Asia Team Championships finals at 4pm on Feb. 20.

Move on to Worlds Men's Team Championships Thomas Cup

Despite finishing third in the Badminton Asia Team Championships semifinals, there was some consolation for the Singaporean men's team.

Having qualified as semifinalists meant that the men's team had earned themself a spot at this year's Thomas Cup, the world men's team championships.

This is only the third time that Singapore has qualified for the cup. The past two times were in 1986 and 2014.

The Thomas Cup will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 8 to May 15.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Badminton Asia/Facebook and @lohkeanyew/Instagram

15,836 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 deaths

The country has recorded 567,355 Covid-19 cases and 941 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

February 20, 2022, 12:59 AM

Mothership's press accreditation suspended for breaking Budget embargo

"We are therefore committed and resolved to draw the right lessons from this incident, strengthen our editorial processes, and rebuild trust with our stakeholders," said Managing Editor Martino Tan.

February 20, 2022, 12:57 AM

Stories of the Fall of S'pore & Japanese Occupation 80 years ago

February 19, 2022, 08:20 PM

S'pore Food Agency initiates recall of Abbott infant milk power due to salmonella & other bacteria

The recall was prompted by a notification issued in the United States where four complaints of infant illness were made.

February 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

Thai boy, 2, drowns while mother & father were conducting OnlyFans photoshoot

Rest in peace.

February 19, 2022, 07:03 PM

Delayed GST hike, carbon tax & changes to tax rates take centre stage in Lawrence Wong's Budget 2022

Moves to build sustainable government finances & a greener and more sustainable country.

February 19, 2022, 05:42 PM

Video of SIA flight swerving & other planes landing in London during Storm Eunice gains 6.2 million views

"It's like you're in a washing machine," said Jerry Dyer, who live streamed the planes landing.

February 19, 2022, 04:38 PM

Infant care teacher, 55, plead guilty to abuse after leaving huge blue bruise on 1-year-old boy's back

The victim experienced pain and cried throughout the whole ordeal, but the accused ignored his cries.

February 19, 2022, 04:07 PM

Joe Biden 'convinced' Russia will invade Ukraine in 'coming days', sparking 'catastrophic war'

The U.S. President said that Russia had constructed lies as a pretext for an invasion.

February 19, 2022, 02:48 PM

Tax increases needed for S'pore & S'poreans to progress: DPM Heng Swee Keat

Acknowledging that "tax increases are never popular", Heng wrote that it was possible to raise revenue in a "fair, progressive, and gradual" manner.

February 19, 2022, 12:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.