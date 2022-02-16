New S'pore-Hong Kong VTL to launch on Feb. 25, VTP applications open on Feb. 22

The Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) announced today (Feb. 16) the launch of a new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) with Hong Kong.

Hong Kong VTL

The VTL with Hong Kong will launch on Feb. 25.

Previously deferred VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will also be launched on Feb. 25.

Applications for Vaccinated Travel Passes (VTPs) to travel from these four countries/regions will open at 10am on Feb. 22.

VTLs with other destinations will be launched progressively as Singapore aims for "fully vaccinated travel".

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), this includes a two-way quarantine-free travel with Israel and the Philippines for a start.

CAAS said travellers from Israel and Philippines can enter Singapore under the VTL from Mar. 4, and applications open at 10am on Mar. 1.

In the meantime, CAAS said it "will deepen the VTL for Thailand beyond Bangkok to include flights from all cities in Thailand".

VTL (sea) with Batam and Bintan

The public can look forward to the resumption of a bi-directional quarantine-free sea travel between Singapore and Indonesia.

This is through the launch of VTL (Sea) from Bintan and Batam. VTP applications will open at 10am on Feb. 22.

The first ferry trip will take place on Feb. 25.

However, travellers are subject to a travel bubble, which is limited to specific resorts in Bintan and Batam.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said up to 350 travellers each from Batam and Bintan will be allowed into Singapore each week.

The quotas for Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) by air and land will be restored and increased progressively.

VTL quotas will be fully restored

The MTF announced on Feb. 16 that the VTL (Air) quotas will be restored with immediate effect.

Quota for ticket sales for both VTL land and air were previously capped at 50 per cent.

This means that the 50 per cent cap on the daily number of VTL travellers entering Singapore by air will be lifted.

CAAS added that it will progressively restore the VTL (Air) quota from 5,000 to 15,000 by Mar. 4.

On the other hand, VTL (Land) quotas will be fully restored to 48 bus trips, or 260 travellers, come Feb. 22.

In the meantime, however, the public can expect to purchase the additional bus tickets starting today (Feb. 16).

MOH said it will continue to monitor the global Covid-19 situation and adjust its border measures.

