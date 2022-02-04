Take pictures & sip pastel coloured lattes for S$5.50 at minimalist cafe in Takashimaya

Homegrown footwear brand Pazzion recently moved its cafe from Jewel Changi Airport to Ngee Ann City.

First opened in April 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport, Pazzion Cafe offers shoppers a place to sit down for a coffee break because shopping is pretty hard work.

The cafe reopened at its new relocated location on Jan. 21, bringing their pastel-coloured lattes with them.

Now, you can enjoy these Instagrammable lattes in the heart of town without travelling all the way to far-flung Changi.

Pastel lattes

Named "colour lattes" on the menu, these eye-catching beverages are only available hot.

In addition to their pretty colours, the beverage comes with hand-poured latte art.

Priced at S$5.50 each, the drinks are available in the following colours and flavours:

Pink: Rose

Purple: Taro

Light Blue: Butterfly pea

You need not feel too guilty about paying an extra penny for the aesthetics.

The colour lattes are priced the same as white coffee on the menu and are cheaper than the matcha latte and hojicha latte.

Mains, brunch, desserts

Besides Instagrammable lattes, the cafe offers mains, snacks, and desserts too.

Available after 11:30am, one of their mains is the Classic Braised Pork (S$26), which comprises homemade braised pork belly with red radish, green asparagus, and brccolini.

Part of the brunch menu, which is available until 3pm, the Royal Pastrami Bagel Sandwich (S$18) comes with a side of chips.

Dessert lovers might want to check out their Coffee Caramel Savoury French Toast (S$20), which comes with thick chunks of toast, bacon, and a scoop of ice cream.

Click here to see their full menu.

Minimalist decor

The cafe adheres to a minimalist interior style with predominantly neutral shades of black, greys, and wooden browns.

Pazzion cafe

Address: 391 Orchard Road, #B1-39/40, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10am to 9:30pm

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm

Top images via @pazzioncafe and @saltyaaron on Instagram.