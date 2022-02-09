Pasir Ris police officers on patrol catch 2 people at stairwell looking like they were vaping & turns out 1 of them was

Officers from the Pasir Ris Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) were out on patrol when they stumbled upon two individuals at a stairwell behaving suspiciously.

As the two persons avoided eye contact with the officers and one of them appeared to hide an object under his clothes, they were stopped for checks.

An electronic cigarette was then found on one of the persons.

This serendipitous chain of events was related by Pasir Ris NPC in a Facebook post on Feb. 9.

The message, according to the post, was that police officers are compelled to act if they were to spot people on the streets smoking e-cigarettes, which are contraband items in Singapore having been made illegal here.

The post added that the vapist found with the e-cigarette admitted to buying it online and would have to answer to the Health Sciences Authority.

Obvious signs a person is vaping

Trying to conceal vaping is almost useless as it is very easy to spot a person vaping due to the many obvious signs.

- One puff on the e-cigarette results in a lot of smoke exhaled

- A light is lit when inhaling on the device

- The device is kept in the pocket or bag after just one puff

- Smoke exhaled has scent that does not resemble cigarette smoke

Penalties

It has been made illegal since Feb. 1, 2018 to possess, purchase, and use vaporisers in Singapore.

E-cigarettes, e-pipes and e-cigars, or any toy, device or article, that is capable of being smoked, designed to resemble a tobacco product, used to mimic the act of smoking, or even designed to be commonly associated with tobacco products, are not allowed.

Persons found guilty of this offence can be fined up to S$2,000.

Since Aug. 1 2016, it has been illegal to import vaporisers.

This includes the act of buying vaporisers online and shipping them to Singapore for personal use.

Those guilty of the offence are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to six months’ jail.

Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to S$20,000 and/or to 12 months’ jail.

Illegal e-cigarette haul

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers intercepted two attempts to smuggle a combined 33,690 e-vaporiser refill pods and 400 e-vaporisers into Singapore from Malaysia.

E-vaporisers wrapped in aluminium foil were found hidden in crates at the back of one lorry.

Another 25,290 e-vaporiser refills were found concealed in the driver's resting area of another lorry.

Top photos via Pasir Ris NPC & Unsplash

