ICA officers stop 2 attempts to smuggle 33,690 vape pods & 400 vapes into S'pore

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers intercepted two attempts to smuggle a combined 33,690 e-vaporiser refill pods and 400 e-vaporisers into Singapore.

Malaysia-registered lorries were used to smuggle the items into Singapore for both attempts.

Jan. 22 smuggling attempt

On Jan. 22, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint observed anomalies in the scanned images of a Malaysia-registered lorry transporting chilled fruits into Singapore.

The lorry was directed for further checks.

During the checks, the officers uncovered 8,100 e-vaporiser refill pods and 400 e-vaporisers which were wrapped in aluminium foil and hidden in crates at the back of the lorry.

ICA referred the Malaysian lorry driver and his attendant involved in the case to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Jan. 25 smuggling attempt

On Jan. 25, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint intercepted a Malaysia-registered lorry that was transporting a consignment of empty tins and plastic caps into Singapore.

The officers directed the lorry for further checks and had their suspicions confirmed when they uncovered 25,290 e-vaporiser refills concealed in the driver's resting area.

ICA referred the Malaysian lorry driver to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

All photos via ICA/FB