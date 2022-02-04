Otah bouquet by Lee Wee & Brothers mixes aromas of fish & flowers for funky V Day gift

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If there's somebody you need to impress this Feb. 14, well, do they like grilled fish cooked in leaves?
S$70 per bouquet
Local nasi lemak brand Lee Wee & Brothers has collaborated with florist Sarah’s Fleurs to come up with the Otah Bouquet.
For S$70, you'll get an arrangement of fresh blooms, as well as 10 otahs.
The floral centrepiece is a muted purple-pink Miyabi rose, flanked by eustomas and exotic foliage.
The real centrepiece, however, is the grilled snack that comes in six flavours:
- Crab x2
- Fish Roe x2
- Squid x2
- Prawn x2
- Original Fish x1
- Non-spicy x1
The entire bouquet is wrapped in banana leaves, for good measure.
Note that the arrangement you receive may not be identical to the one pictured, as each flower, leaf, and twig is unique.
You can, however, take reference of the size, style and feel of the bouquet.
If any flower is unavailable due to international Covid-19 measures or shipping delays, the merchant may replace it with a similar flower of equal or higher value.
How To Order
The bouquet is available for pre-order at Lee Wee & Brothers' website from now till Feb. 10, 2022.
Distanced-based delivery charges apply on top of the S$70.
To give you an idea, it was S$10 when we tried getting it delivered from Bedok to Bedok, and S$14 from Bedok to Punggol.
Top photo via Lee Wee & Brothers
