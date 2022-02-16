Popular Old Airport Road hawker Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee opens 3rd outlet in Bukit Batok

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee is one of the more popular Hokkien mee stalls in Singapore.

The Hokkien mee stall often sees long queues at its Old Airport Road Hawker Centre and ION Orchard outlets.

And it seems similar queues will soon form at its latest outlet in Bukit Batok.

First outlet in the west

On Feb. 10, Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee opened its third outlet in a coffee shop at 177 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

This is also its first outlet on the west side of Singapore.

From S$5

The stall only sells Hokkien mee, which is available at three price points: S$5, S$8 and S$10.

Each serving of Hokkien mee consists of a mixture of yellow noodles, thin bee hoon, eggs, prawns and squid.

While the dish looks simple, the eatery is known for its wok hei and flavourful seafood broth.

Remember to go to the ATM before getting your noodle fix at the Bukit Batok outlet as they only accept cash payment.

Bukit Batok dwellers who wish to get it delivered will have to wait a little while as the eatery will launch on Deliveroo, foodpanda and GrabFood at a later date.

Since the 1940s

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee has been around since the 1940s and is now helmed by its third-generation owner.

The second-generation owner opened a street stall outside a coffee shop called Nam Sing Coffee House, which the eatery is now named after.

In 1963, the eatery moved to a hawker centre in Simon Road till 1990, when it moved to Old Airport Road Hawker Centre.

Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee

177 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 Singapore 650177

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top image from Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee and @localcandies on Instagram.