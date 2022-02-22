26,032 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 22

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 26,032 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 22).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 25,731
Imported cases: 301
Deaths: 4
The country has recorded 622,293 Covid-19 cases and 956 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 22,705 (22,635 local cases + 70 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.57 (lower than 1.62 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,608
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 190
In ICU: 46
Related stories
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image by Fiona Tan
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.