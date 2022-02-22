26,032 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 22

Singapore reported 26,032 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 22).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 25,731

Imported cases: 301

Deaths: 4

The country has recorded 622,293 Covid-19 cases and 956 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 22,705 (22,635 local cases + 70 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.57 (lower than 1.62 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,608

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 190

In ICU: 46

Top image by Fiona Tan