S'pore recorded 13,623 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Singapore has recorded 596,261 Covid-19 cases and 952 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Faris Alfiq | February 21, 2022, 10:48 PM

Singapore reported 13,623 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 21).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 13,476

Imported cases: 147

Deaths: 7

The country has recorded 596,261 Covid-19 cases and 952 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 11,567 (11,519 local cases + 48 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.62 (higher than 1.59 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,606

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 198

In ICU: 44

