S'pore recorded 13,623 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 13,623 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 21).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 13,476
Imported cases: 147
Deaths: 7
The country has recorded 596,261 Covid-19 cases and 952 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 11,567 (11,519 local cases + 48 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.62 (higher than 1.59 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,606
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 198
In ICU: 44
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via Nigel Chua
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.