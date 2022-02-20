15,283 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 deaths

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 15,283 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 20).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 15,071
Imported cases: 212
Deaths: 4
The country has recorded 582,638 Covid-19 cases and 945 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 12,169 (12,113 local cases + 56 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.59 (higher than 1.54 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,523
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 195
In ICU: 39
Top image via Zheng Zhangxin.
