15,283 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 deaths

The country has recorded 582,638 Covid-19 cases and 945 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

Alfie Kwa | February 20, 2022, 11:19 PM

Singapore reported 15,283 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 20).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 15,071

Imported cases: 212

Deaths: 4

The country has recorded 582,638 Covid-19 cases and 945 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 12,169 (12,113 local cases + 56 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.59 (higher than 1.54 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,523

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 195

In ICU: 39

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin. 

