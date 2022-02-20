Back

15,836 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 deaths

The country has recorded 567,355 Covid-19 cases and 941 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

Andrew Koay | February 20, 2022, 12:59 AM

Singapore reported 15,836 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 19).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 15,699

Imported cases: 137

Deaths: 4

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 14,061 (13,995 local cases + 66 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.54 (higher than 1.46 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,491

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 182

In ICU: 43

Top image via  NUHS

