15,836 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 deaths

Singapore reported 15,836 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 19).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 15,699
Imported cases: 137
Deaths: 4
The country has recorded 567,355 Covid-19 cases and 941 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 14,061 (13,995 local cases + 66 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.54 (higher than 1.46 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,491
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 182
In ICU: 43
