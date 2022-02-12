Back

9,930 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 deaths on Feb. 11

The weekly infection rate fallen to 1.74.

Belmont Lay | February 12, 2022, 03:05 AM

Singapore reported 9,930 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 11).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 9,771

Imported cases: 159

Deaths: 3

The country has recorded 449,570 Covid-19 cases and 885 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 7,729 (7,679 local cases + 50 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.74 (lower than 2.66 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,205

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 128

In ICU: 21

Top photo via Unsplash

