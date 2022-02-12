9,930 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 deaths on Feb. 11

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 9,930 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 11).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 9,771
Imported cases: 159
Deaths: 3
The country has recorded 449,570 Covid-19 cases and 885 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 7,729 (7,679 local cases + 50 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.74 (lower than 2.66 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,205
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 128
In ICU: 21
Top photo via Unsplash
