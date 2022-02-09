Back

10,314 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 more deaths

The weekly infection rate has risen to 2.00.

Karen Lui | February 09, 2022, 10:21 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Singapore reported 10,314 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 10,175

Imported cases: 139

Deaths: 4

The country has recorded 428,954 Covid-19 cases and 881 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 7,686 ( 7,661 local cases + 25 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.00 (higher than 1.69 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,205

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 111

In ICU: 30

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Karen Lui

Screen shots of emails show S'pore employees making sexual comments about job applicants

Absolutely inappropriate.

February 09, 2022, 09:34 PM

Pasir Ris police officers on patrol catch 2 people at stairwell looking like they were vaping & turns out 1 of them was

If the police sees you vaping, they have to act on it.

February 09, 2022, 07:15 PM

BTS's RM attacked by Chinese social media users for supporting South Korean Olympian

BTS's fiercely loyal fanbase -- the ARMY -- came to his defence.

February 09, 2022, 06:32 PM

New selfie studio in Aljunied offers 20 themed rooms + matching outfits & accessories from S$29.90

For the next level Instagram posts.

February 09, 2022, 06:26 PM

SMRT bus captain shelters boarding passengers one by one during downpour

Wholesome content for the day.

February 09, 2022, 06:20 PM

I tried bird’s nest for first time in my life & now understand why it’s so expensive

Despite its price tag, the delicacy has withstood the test of time.

February 09, 2022, 05:53 PM

Dog owner offering S$7,800 reward for 9-month-old silver toy poodle last seen in Hougang

The dog has been missing for five days.

February 09, 2022, 05:41 PM

Lawrence Wong says GST hike revenue will fund healthcare needs & care for seniors

Lawrence Wong will be making his Budget speech on Feb. 18.

February 09, 2022, 05:34 PM

M'sia mulling opening up to all visitors as early as March 1, 2022 without quarantine

To revive the economy.

February 09, 2022, 04:33 PM

Ex-M'sian PM Muhyiddin tests positive for Covid-19 a day after chairing in-person meeting

At least four ministers and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes were present at the meeting.

February 09, 2022, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.