10,314 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 more deaths

Singapore reported 10,314 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 9).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 10,175
Imported cases: 139
Deaths: 4
The country has recorded 428,954 Covid-19 cases and 881 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 7,686 ( 7,661 local cases + 25 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 2.00 (higher than 1.69 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,205
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 111
In ICU: 30
Top image via Karen Lui
