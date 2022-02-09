10,314 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 4 more deaths

Singapore reported 10,314 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 9).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 10,175

Imported cases: 139

Deaths: 4

The country has recorded 428,954 Covid-19 cases and 881 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 7,686 ( 7,661 local cases + 25 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 2.00 (higher than 1.69 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,205

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 111

In ICU: 30

Top image via Karen Lui