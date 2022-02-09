Back

13,011 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more deaths

10,065 infections were detected via ART.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 09, 2022, 12:02 AM

Singapore reported 13,011 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Feb. 8).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 12,791

Imported cases: 220

Deaths: 3

The country has recorded 418,640 Covid-19 cases and 877 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 10,065 ( 10,038 local cases + 27 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.69 (higher than 1.52 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,194

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 107

In ICU: 23

Top image via Unsplash

