13,011 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more deaths

Singapore reported 13,011 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Tuesday (Feb. 8).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 12,791
Imported cases: 220
Deaths: 3
The country has recorded 418,640 Covid-19 cases and 877 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 10,065 ( 10,038 local cases + 27 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.69 (higher than 1.52 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,194
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 107
In ICU: 23
Top image via Unsplash
