9 deaths reported on Feb. 14, 9,082 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Singapore reported 9,082 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 14).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 8,927

Imported cases: 155

Deaths: 9

The country has recorded 478,577 Covid-19 cases and 906 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 6,905 (6,878 local cases + 27 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.39 (lower than 1.46 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,332

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 147

In ICU: 23

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Facebook / Clean & Green Singapore.