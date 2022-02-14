9 deaths reported on Feb. 14, 9,082 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 9,082 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Feb. 14).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 8,927
Imported cases: 155
Deaths: 9
The country has recorded 478,577 Covid-19 cases and 906 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 6,905 (6,878 local cases + 27 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.39 (lower than 1.46 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,332
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 147
In ICU: 23
