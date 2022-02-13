9,420 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 13, 4 more deaths

Singapore reported 9,420 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 13).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 9,420

Imported cases: 225

Deaths: 4

The country has recorded 469,495 Covid-19 cases and 897 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 7,071 (7,042 local cases + 29 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.46 (lower than 1.54 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,272

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 162

In ICU: 24

Top image by Nigel Chua