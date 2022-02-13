9,420 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 13, 4 more deaths

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 9,420 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday (Feb. 13).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 9,420
Imported cases: 225
Deaths: 4
The country has recorded 469,495 Covid-19 cases and 897 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 7,071 (7,042 local cases + 29 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.46 (lower than 1.54 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,272
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 162
In ICU: 24
