10,505 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 8 more deaths

Singapore reported 10,505 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 12).
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 10,325
Imported cases: 180
Deaths: 8
The country has recorded 460,075 Covid-19 cases and 893 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 7,818 (7,776 local cases + 42 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.54 (lower than 1.74 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,206
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 151
In ICU: 22
