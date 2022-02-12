Back

10,505 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 8 more deaths

The weekly infection growth rate 1.54.

Matthias Ang | Zhangxin Zheng | February 12, 2022, 11:05 PM

Singapore reported 10,505 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 12).

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 10,325

Imported cases: 180

Deaths: 8

The country has recorded 460,075 Covid-19 cases and 893 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 7,818 (7,776 local cases + 42 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.54 (lower than 1.74 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,206

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 151

In ICU: 22

Top image by Mandy How

