Mediacorp forms new female group with Seow Sin Nee, Jernelle Oh, Juin Teh & Gini Chang

They're named 4567.

Mandy How | February 14, 2022, 05:53 PM

Mediacorp has created a new group with its latest generation of artistes.

Named 4567, the group consists of four female talents under The Celebrity Agency (TCA), Mediacorp's talent management arm.

The members are Seow Sin Nee, Jernelle Oh, Juin Teh and Gini Chang, and the group name comes from the loose pronunciations of their Chinese names:

4–Sin Nee

5–Hu Yu Shi

6–Liu Yue

7–Xiao Qing

Left to right: Gini Chang, Juin Teh, Jernelle Oh, Seow Sin Nee

Left to right: Jernelle Oh, Juin Teh, Gini Chang, Seow Sin Nee

Old-time viewers might recall the Seven Princesses of Mediacorp or Eight Dukes of Caldecott Hill, where up and coming actors were banded together in a similar fashion.

According to Mediacorp, the four new members established a "natural chemistry" and "strong friendship" over the past few years, and the group will enable them to explore collaboration opportunities, such as online creative engagements, campaigns, and variety programmes, together.

Here's a quick introduction to each member:

4. Seow Sin Nee (萧歆霓)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 萧歆霓 𝐒𝐞𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐞 (@seow_sinnee)

Seow is the 2019 winner of The Sound Makers, Mediacorp's radio DJ competition.

The 27-year-old made her debut as the outdoor host of "The Sheng Siong Show", with relatively recent stints in "Hawkers’ Academy " and "Just Swipe Lah."

Besides hosting, Seow is also involved in an upcoming drama "The Unbreakable Bond", which will air in May 2022.

5. Jernelle Oh (胡煜诗)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JERNELLE OH 胡煜诗 (@ohyushi)

Oh, 28, started out as a part-time actress at 19. In a recent role, she acts as Chai Lai in "The Heartland Hero".

However, you might know her better as the Crimewatch character who said, "Why not? You're nothing but a prostitute."

6. Juin Teh (郑六月)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 鄭六月Juin Teh ｜六六大顺 (@juin66)

30-year-old Teh starting acting and hosting at 23, even before she joined Star Search 2019.

She was later selected as one of the backstage hosts for Star Awards 2021.

Teh is also one of the hosts for "Just Swipe Lah", and recently hosted her first live show for the "Lunar New Year Eve Special 2022".

She will star in upcoming drama "Soul Doctor".

7. Gini Chang

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by It’s Gini (@ginichang)

Chang, 25, was previously a primary school teacher in Macau, until she was scouted by Vivian Lai for Star Search 2019.

Following the competition, she moved to Singapore and signed with TCA.

Her recent hosting works include "Dad, I've Got Your Back", River Hongbao 2022, "Silver Carnival" and "Just Swipe Lah".

Top image via Seow Sin Nee, Jernelle Oh, Juin Teh and Gini Chang's Instagram pages

