McGriddles is back in S'pore, available all day from Feb. 28

The McGriddles is back.

Available all day from Feb. 28

If you're not an early riser and fear missing out on the sweet and salty creation, fret not.

The McGriddles will be made available all day, starting from Feb. 28.

Joining the McGriddles on the menu for a limited time only is the brand new Chicken McGriddles with Egg, and prices start from S$5.90.

Also available on the menu is the McGriddles Stack, for those who really want to fall into a blissful food coma afterwards.

Prices for the McGriddles Stack start from S$6.70.

And what better way is there to close off the meal, and secure a one-way trip to food coma kingdom, than with the Chocolate Pie or the KIT KAT McFlurry, or better yet, with both.

The sweet treats are priced at S$1.50 and S$3 respectively, but the nap you'll have afterwards is priceless.

Bone apple teeth.

Top image courtesy of McDonald's Singapore