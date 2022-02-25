Back

McGriddles is back in S'pore, available all day from Feb. 28

As usual, for a limited time only.

Fiona Tan | February 25, 2022, 03:21 PM

The McGriddles is back.

Available all day from Feb. 28

If you're not an early riser and fear missing out on the sweet and salty creation, fret not.

The McGriddles will be made available all day, starting from Feb. 28.

Image courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

Joining the McGriddles on the menu for a limited time only is the brand new Chicken McGriddles with Egg, and prices start from S$5.90.

Image courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

Also available on the menu is the McGriddles Stack, for those who really want to fall into a blissful food coma afterwards.

Prices for the McGriddles Stack start from S$6.70.

Image courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

And what better way is there to close off the meal, and secure a one-way trip to food coma kingdom, than with the Chocolate Pie or the KIT KAT McFlurry, or better yet, with both.

The sweet treats are priced at S$1.50 and S$3 respectively, but the nap you'll have afterwards is priceless.

Image courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

Image courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

Bone apple teeth.

Top image courtesy of McDonald's Singapore

