Back

Legendary Hong Kong restaurant opens 2nd HK teahouse-themed outlet at Funan, has S$2.80 HK Style Milk Tea

Good for a quick bite.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 06, 2022, 08:47 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Legendary Hong Kong restaurant and cafe has opened a second outlet at Funan Mall.

Legendary Hong Kong, whose original outlet is at Jurong Point, rose to fame with its authentic cha chaan teng (teahouse) menu, which includes dim sum, roast meats and pastries.

The eatery is also known for decor, which closely replicates the appearance of a teahouse in Hong Kong.

Photo via Mandy How

Photo via Mandy How

30 minutes waiting time

The opening date of the Funan outlet — Jan. 21 — was announced on Facebook.

It appears to have attracted much fanfare; a Jan. 31 TikTok video by user candidcuisine revealed that one had to queue at least 30 minutes to get a seat at the outlet.

@candidcuisine queue at least 30 minutes! #sgfoodtrend #tiktoksg #wheretoeat #hongkongfood #vtl ♬ original sound - Adam Blythe

Screenshot via candidcuisine's TikTok

Screenshot via candidcuisine's TikTok

Screenshot via candidcuisine's TikTok

The interior of the outlet takes after the familiar teahouse interior of the Jurong outlet, with retro elements such as posters, an old TV, a boombox and cassette tapes.

@fishandcheap Legendary Hong Kong at funan mall. #morning #chill #cafe @icebevv ♬ Morning Coffee - Chevy & Nalba

Screenshot via fishandcheap/TikTok

Screenshot via fishandcheap/TikTok

What to expect at the Funan outlet

The Funan outlet doesn't have the original restaurant's extensive menu, however, which might be a turn off for some fans.

Instead, expect a comparatively focused menu, with Hong Kong Cart Noodles, Hong Kong-style burgers and french toast.

Customers can customise their order of Hong Kong Cart Noodles, with various noodle options which can either be served dry or in clear broth.

Customers can also opt to add different toppings and sauces ranging from Pork Chop (S$2.50) to Beef Brisket (S$2.00) and even Satay Beef (S$2.00).

The restaurant's Hong Kong-style burgers offer customers the option to choose either a custard crust or crispy bun, and from a selection of fillings such as pork chop, chicken fillet, satay beef slices, luncheon meat and egg.

There are also various ways to customise your french toast, which comes with options such as egg custard, cheese, ham, BBQ pork and peanut butter.

Drink staples including HK Style Milk Tea and HK Style Tea & Coffee Mix (S$2.80 hot, S$3.60 iced) and Red Bean Ice with Ice Cream (S$5.80) are also available.

If you'd like to brave the queue, here are the details of the outlet.

Legendary Hong Kong

Address:

#B1-28

107 North Bridge Road

Singapore 179105

Opening hours:

Daily: 11am to 10pm

Address: 101 Beach Rd, 01-01, Singapore 189703

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3am, daily

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Mandy How and KW/Google Maps

Taxi driver in Yishun swerves suddenly to overtake motorcycle, does it twice in less than 1 minute

Dangerous.

February 06, 2022, 06:05 PM

S'porean woman, 22, warns of phishing scam claiming her personal photos shared in private Telegram group

She warned other girls to avoid falling for the scam.

February 06, 2022, 05:49 PM

President Halimah congratulates Xi Jinping on hosting Winter Olympics, welcomes signing of Giant Panda conservation MOU

Halimah and Xi also unveiled the name of a student hostel which was part of a charity project by the Singaporean community in China.

February 06, 2022, 05:34 PM

NTUC FairPrice boneless chicken breast labelled as 224g, woman's weighing scale at home shows 165g

FairPrice is investigating, & said its policy is to offer 'a full refund or exchange' for inaccurately labelled products.

February 06, 2022, 02:00 PM

Search for missing dog with tongue always sticking out still ongoing at Choa Chu Kang

Her owner has offered a S$500 reward for anyone who manages to find and return her.

February 06, 2022, 12:47 PM

Woman, 52, dies in suspected drowning case at Keppel Club swimming pool

Investigations are ongoing.

February 06, 2022, 12:38 PM

Man in Thailand looks just like Vin Diesel, has been dressing like him for years

Dom Thai-retto.

February 06, 2022, 12:34 PM

The S'pore youths who have never stepped into a club because of Covid-19

For two years now, Covid-19 has robbed some 18-year-olds of the rite of passage that they were meant to take. So what?

February 06, 2022, 10:16 AM

13,046 Covid-19 cases in S'pore? No worries, doctors reassure public.

This is what it is like living with endemic Covid-19.

February 06, 2022, 04:04 AM

10,390 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 5

7,505 are local cases detected via ART.

February 05, 2022, 10:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.