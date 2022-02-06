Legendary Hong Kong restaurant opens 2nd HK teahouse-themed outlet at Funan, has S$2.80 HK Style Milk Tea

Legendary Hong Kong restaurant and cafe has opened a second outlet at Funan Mall.

Legendary Hong Kong, whose original outlet is at Jurong Point, rose to fame with its authentic cha chaan teng (teahouse) menu, which includes dim sum, roast meats and pastries.

The eatery is also known for decor, which closely replicates the appearance of a teahouse in Hong Kong.

30 minutes waiting time

The opening date of the Funan outlet — Jan. 21 — was announced on Facebook.

It appears to have attracted much fanfare; a Jan. 31 TikTok video by user candidcuisine revealed that one had to queue at least 30 minutes to get a seat at the outlet.

The interior of the outlet takes after the familiar teahouse interior of the Jurong outlet, with retro elements such as posters, an old TV, a boombox and cassette tapes.

What to expect at the Funan outlet

The Funan outlet doesn't have the original restaurant's extensive menu, however, which might be a turn off for some fans.

Instead, expect a comparatively focused menu, with Hong Kong Cart Noodles, Hong Kong-style burgers and french toast.

Customers can customise their order of Hong Kong Cart Noodles, with various noodle options which can either be served dry or in clear broth.

Customers can also opt to add different toppings and sauces ranging from Pork Chop (S$2.50) to Beef Brisket (S$2.00) and even Satay Beef (S$2.00).

The restaurant's Hong Kong-style burgers offer customers the option to choose either a custard crust or crispy bun, and from a selection of fillings such as pork chop, chicken fillet, satay beef slices, luncheon meat and egg.

There are also various ways to customise your french toast, which comes with options such as egg custard, cheese, ham, BBQ pork and peanut butter.

Drink staples including HK Style Milk Tea and HK Style Tea & Coffee Mix (S$2.80 hot, S$3.60 iced) and Red Bean Ice with Ice Cream (S$5.80) are also available.

If you'd like to brave the queue, here are the details of the outlet.

Legendary Hong Kong

Address:

#B1-28

107 North Bridge Road

Singapore 179105

Opening hours:

Daily: 11am to 10pm

Address: 101 Beach Rd, 01-01, Singapore 189703

Opening hours: 11:30am to 3am, daily

Top image via Mandy How and KW/Google Maps