Back

Lawrence Wong says GST hike revenue will fund healthcare needs & care for seniors

Lawrence Wong will be making his Budget speech on Feb. 18.

Sulaiman Daud | February 09, 2022, 05:34 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Ahead of his first annual Budget statement as Finance Minister, Lawrence Wong has released a short video mostly about one topic -- the necessity of raising the Goods and Services Tax.

The video, which was shared on his Facebook page, is under two minutes and features Wong speaking directly into the camera as dramatic music swells.

It starts with a personal anecdote, as Wong makes a connection between a family lesson and government policy.

"When I was growing up, my mother taught me the importance of financial prudence, to live within our means and take care of those around us. These values continue to guide me, and I'm sure they resonate with many of you," he said.

Need to invest

Wong then said that Singapore is at a "critical turning point" and is still dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, there is still a need to invest more in "our people" and "our social infrastructure".

Wong said:

"The GST increase will help generate the revenues we need for this purpose. The additional GST revenue will go towards supporting our growing healthcare needs and enable us to better take care of our seniors."

Cost of living concerns

Wong said he recognised many Singaporeans are concerned about the rising cost of living.

Therefore, he said there will be a "comprehensive set of measures" in place to cushion the impact of the raised GST on lower-income and middle-income households and also retirees.

Wong gave the following example:

"Take the example of a couple earning S$5,000 a month with two children. They will receive around S$6,500 in benefits under the Assurance Package. That works out to about 10 times the extra GST they have to pay each year."

Wong added that the government will "permanently enhance" the GST voucher scheme to better support lower-income families, on top of these transitionary measures.

Wong will be making his Budget statement on Feb. 18 at 3:30pm.

It will be accessible via social media, TV and radio.

Top image via

Follow and listen to our podcast here

M'sia mulling opening up to all visitors as early as March 1, 2022 without quarantine

To revive the economy.

February 09, 2022, 04:33 PM

Ex-M'sian PM Muhyiddin tests positive for Covid-19 a day after chairing in-person meeting

At least four ministers and AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes were present at the meeting.

February 09, 2022, 04:12 PM

New 51-storey biophilic skyscraper in CBD has S'pore's tallest observatory deck & rooftop farm open to public

The 280m-tall integrated development is one of the tallest in the CBD.

February 09, 2022, 03:44 PM

34 investigated for various offences, including possessing unregistered sexual enhancement products & membership in unlawful societies

10 women were also arrested at a hotel and massage establishment for offences under the Women's Charter.

February 09, 2022, 03:38 PM

Live Disney movies-themed concert at Esplanade on Feb. 26 & 27, 2022

A whole new world... Sort of.

February 09, 2022, 03:30 PM

Super long queue at Hougang S'pore Pools outlet that sold 12 Group 1 prize tickets in last 24 years

The even more popular outlet is located at Fu Lu Shou Complex in Bugis.

February 09, 2022, 02:51 PM

Another video shows salmon at FairPrice labelled 296g but actual weight only 176g

The price listed was S$9.15 when it should have been S$5.40 at most.

February 09, 2022, 02:15 PM

Japanese 'Ice Prince' Yuzuru Hanyu seen at Beijing Olympics without his trusty 'Winnie the Pooh'

Fans would make it rain Winnie the Pooh dolls whenever the skater competed in the past.

February 09, 2022, 02:10 PM

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen tests positive for Covid-19, says infection waning after 5 days

The minister said that the situation could have been worse if not for the vaccines.

February 09, 2022, 12:50 PM

Roving Don Don Donki truck sells S$18 'lucky bags' with snacks & vouchers

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki. All my dreams come true, they do, whenever I go there.

February 09, 2022, 11:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.