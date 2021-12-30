Back

Lawrence Wong to deliver 2022 Budget Statement on Feb. 18

Wong's first main Budget Statement.

Nigel Chua | December 30, 2021, 10:27 AM

Finance minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s 2022 Budget Statement on Friday, February 18, 2022 in Parliament, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today.

It will be Wong's first main Budget Statement since he was appointed finance minister earlier this year.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget Statement, said MOF.

A live webcast of the delivery of the Budget Statement will be available on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg).

The full Budget Statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

Call for views and suggestions

MOF is calling for Singaporeans to share their views and suggestions on issues relevant to Budget 2022.

Those interested to do so can visit the REACH budget 2022 microsite here, till January 17, 2022.

MOF is also partnering the People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations

in their virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews engagement platforms.

MOF said this is "to seek public views and suggestions in a convenient and safe manner".

Details of these engagement sessions can be found here.

Top image via gov.sg on YouTube

