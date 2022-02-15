Back

Ikea S'pore to offer Iberico pork menu on Wednesdays until Mar. 30, 2022 for extended Valentine's Day celebration

On Wednesdays, we eat Iberico pork.

Karen Lui | February 15, 2022, 12:48 PM

Who says you can't continue to celebrate the season of love even when Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) has passed?

Iberico pork isn't exclusive to Valentine's Day either, so you need not be in the mood for love to appreciate Ikea's limited-time weekly special Iberico pork menu.

Iberico pork menu

Only available on Wednesdays after 5pm from Feb. 16 to Mar. 30, 2022, you can try the pork in the following three dishes:

  • Iberico Pork Jowl and Cheese Croquette with Aglio Olio (Family price: S$8.90 / Public: S$10.50)

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

  • Iberico Pork Patty with Brown Sauce (Family price: S$7.90 / Public: S$9.50)

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

  • Iberico Pork Collar Cheese Katsu and Jowl with Aglio Olio (Family price: S$14.90 / Public: $16.50)

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

Customers who hold Ikea Family membership enjoy the dishes at a discounted rate.

Exclusive to Ikea Jurong

If you find yourself at Ikea Jurong, you can check out these dishes too.

Exclusive to Ikea Jurong restaurant, the dishes in this limited-time menu are available from Monday to Friday from 11:30pm to 3pm, while stocks last.

  • From Feb. 14 to 18, 2022: Salmon with chilli crab sauce with mantous (S$5.80)

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

  • From Feb. 21 to 25, 2022: Curry chicken with bread (S$5.80)

Photo by Ikea Singapore.

  • From Jan. 10 to Feb. 28, 2022: CNY Platter Set (S$28.80) featuring mala pork ribs, half spring chicken, salmon fillet, five pieces of meatballs, and five vegetable money bags

Click here for more information on Ikea's store locations and opening hours.

Top images via Ikea Singapore.

