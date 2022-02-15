Ikea S'pore to offer Iberico pork menu on Wednesdays until Mar. 30, 2022 for extended Valentine's Day celebration

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Who says you can't continue to celebrate the season of love even when Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) has passed?
Iberico pork isn't exclusive to Valentine's Day either, so you need not be in the mood for love to appreciate Ikea's limited-time weekly special Iberico pork menu.
Iberico pork menu
Only available on Wednesdays after 5pm from Feb. 16 to Mar. 30, 2022, you can try the pork in the following three dishes:
- Iberico Pork Jowl and Cheese Croquette with Aglio Olio (Family price: S$8.90 / Public: S$10.50)
- Iberico Pork Patty with Brown Sauce (Family price: S$7.90 / Public: S$9.50)
- Iberico Pork Collar Cheese Katsu and Jowl with Aglio Olio (Family price: S$14.90 / Public: $16.50)
Customers who hold Ikea Family membership enjoy the dishes at a discounted rate.
Exclusive to Ikea Jurong
If you find yourself at Ikea Jurong, you can check out these dishes too.
Exclusive to Ikea Jurong restaurant, the dishes in this limited-time menu are available from Monday to Friday from 11:30pm to 3pm, while stocks last.
- From Feb. 14 to 18, 2022: Salmon with chilli crab sauce with mantous (S$5.80)
- From Feb. 21 to 25, 2022: Curry chicken with bread (S$5.80)
- From Jan. 10 to Feb. 28, 2022: CNY Platter Set (S$28.80) featuring mala pork ribs, half spring chicken, salmon fillet, five pieces of meatballs, and five vegetable money bags
Click here for more information on Ikea's store locations and opening hours.
