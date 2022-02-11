Back

'Crash Landing on You' co-stars Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin getting married

Reel life becomes real life.

Fasiha Nazren | February 11, 2022, 11:28 AM

Wedding bells are ringing for South Korean celebrities Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

The "Crash Landing on You" co-stars, both 39, announced on Instagram that they are getting married.

Wedding coming soon

Son posted a photo of a mini wedding dress while Hyun's agency shared a picture of the couple holding hands and a handwritten letter announcing their marriage plans.

In her post, she said: "Yes... it's him."

"Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future."

Meanwhile, Hyun's letter had an ode to the characters they played in "Crash Landing on You":

"The ‘Jung Hyuk and Se Ri’ who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far."

Developed feelings after filming "Crash Landing on You"

The couple announced they were dating in Jan. 2021, following reports by South Korean news agency Dispatch.

They had been clouded by dating rumours since 2018.

Their agencies said that both actors met through projects and had developed feelings after the end of filming "Crash Landing on You".

Top image via Son Ye-jin/Instagram crash_landing_on_you/Instagram

