Back

Hello Kitty-themed afternoon tea & staycation at Fairmont S'pore in March 2022

Got a feline that you need a staycation.

Fasiha Nazren | February 08, 2022, 03:32 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Fairmont Singapore will have Hello Kitty-themed rooms from Mar. 1 to Apr. 30, 2022.

Hello Kitty-themed staycation

For a limited time, the hotel's lobby and selected rooms will be decorated in all things Hello Kitty.

From Feb. 25, the Fairmont Singapore lobby will feature a larger-than-life Hello Kitty figurine.

Starting from S$418++, the Hello Kitty Staycation Package includes an overnight stay in Fairmont Room, and breakfast for two adults and up to two children.

The package also entitles guests to a complimentary extra bed per room for children 12 years old and below as well as free high-speed wifi and parking at Raffles City.

Photo from Fairmont Singapore.

Each room will be given a set of exclusive Hello Kitty collectibles, including:

  • Hello Kitty-shaped cookie

  • Hello Kitty towel

  • Hello Kitty-shaped cushion

  • Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel drawstring bag

  • Hello Kitty disposable mask

  • Hello Kitty mug

  • Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel L-folder

  • Hello Kitty bowl

  • Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel door hanger

Afternoon tea from S$72++

To complete the feline experience, guests can indulge themselves with some afternoon tea.

Anti:dote, Fairmont's hotel bar, has a curated Hello kitty-themed afternoon tea experience from Mar. 2 to Apr. 3, 2022.

Called the Hello Kitty Whimsical Tea, the experience includes mocktails named after two popular characters:

  • Hello Kitty: Pink Flamingo tea fused with milk, strawberry, rose citric acid and aquafaba

  • Dear Daniel: Butterfly pea, apple, cucumber, citric acid and coconut cream

Photo from Fairmont Singapore.

The afternoon tea set also has Kitty-adorned quiches and macarons.

Photo from Fairmont Singapore.

Photo from Fairmont Singapore.

The afternoon tea ranges between S$72++ and S$88++.

There is also a children tea set for the little ones that cost S$36++.

This set includes sandwiches, petit desserts, scones and drinks.

You can find the full menu here.

Top image from Fairmont Singapore.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$1.67 million in S'pore in 10 days, part 2 confirmed

Money-making project.

February 08, 2022, 03:31 PM

Jamus Lim does Rihanna poses to get people to buy Workers' Party umbrella to support party finances

"A fine, handsome umbrella".

February 08, 2022, 02:43 PM

S'pore Grab driver receives S$80 red packet from generous passenger

Festive spirit.

February 08, 2022, 02:26 PM

S'pore's last street barber retires aged 77, tent at Jalan Sultan torn down

End of an era.

February 08, 2022, 01:39 PM

'I beg you. Please, please': S'pore sec school boy negotiates with 2 monkeys to return his school bag

The boy asked the monkeys to take his can of Coke.

February 08, 2022, 12:54 PM

Adorable dogs help comfort children who are anxious about vaccination at Nee Soon East CC

:")

February 08, 2022, 12:18 PM

Rainbow spotted during glorious sunset in S'pore on Feb. 7

What a sight.

February 08, 2022, 12:13 PM

Brunch with pets & friends at Aussie-style cafe tucked away in west S'pore

They're opened for dinner as well.

February 08, 2022, 12:02 PM

NUS to fully fund tuition fees for full-time S'porean undergraduates from low-income households

Some low-income students will also receive financial support for living expenses, on-campus stay and overseas exposure.

February 08, 2022, 11:46 AM

Indonesia clarifies that foreign tourists can still enter country via Jakarta airport

Indonesia's transport ministry initially indicated that entry for foreign travellers is only open at three airports.

February 08, 2022, 11:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.