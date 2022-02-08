Hello Kitty-themed afternoon tea & staycation at Fairmont S'pore in March 2022

Fairmont Singapore will have Hello Kitty-themed rooms from Mar. 1 to Apr. 30, 2022.

Hello Kitty-themed staycation

For a limited time, the hotel's lobby and selected rooms will be decorated in all things Hello Kitty.

From Feb. 25, the Fairmont Singapore lobby will feature a larger-than-life Hello Kitty figurine.

Starting from S$418++, the Hello Kitty Staycation Package includes an overnight stay in Fairmont Room, and breakfast for two adults and up to two children.

The package also entitles guests to a complimentary extra bed per room for children 12 years old and below as well as free high-speed wifi and parking at Raffles City.

Each room will be given a set of exclusive Hello Kitty collectibles, including:

Hello Kitty-shaped cookie

Hello Kitty towel

Hello Kitty-shaped cushion

Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel drawstring bag

Hello Kitty disposable mask

Hello Kitty mug

Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel L-folder

Hello Kitty bowl

Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel door hanger

Afternoon tea from S$72++

To complete the feline experience, guests can indulge themselves with some afternoon tea.

Anti:dote, Fairmont's hotel bar, has a curated Hello kitty-themed afternoon tea experience from Mar. 2 to Apr. 3, 2022.

Called the Hello Kitty Whimsical Tea, the experience includes mocktails named after two popular characters:

Hello Kitty: Pink Flamingo tea fused with milk, strawberry, rose citric acid and aquafaba

Dear Daniel: Butterfly pea, apple, cucumber, citric acid and coconut cream

The afternoon tea set also has Kitty-adorned quiches and macarons.

The afternoon tea ranges between S$72++ and S$88++.

There is also a children tea set for the little ones that cost S$36++.

This set includes sandwiches, petit desserts, scones and drinks.

You can find the full menu here.

Top image from Fairmont Singapore.