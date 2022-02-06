7,752 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 6

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 7,752 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Feb. 6.
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 7,639
Imported cases: 113
Deaths: 3
The country has recorded 397,823 Covid-19 cases and 871 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 6,135 (6,121 local cases + 14 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.49 (higher than 1.44 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,074
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 92
In ICU: 21
