7,752 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 6

Singapore reported 7,752 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Feb. 6.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 7,639

Imported cases: 113

Deaths: 3

The country has recorded 397,823 Covid-19 cases and 871 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 6,135 (6,121 local cases + 14 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.49 (higher than 1.44 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,074

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 92

In ICU: 21

