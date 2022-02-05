10,390 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 5

Singapore reported 10,390 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Feb. 5.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 10,208

Imported cases: 182

Deaths: 2

The country has recorded 390,071 Covid-19 cases and 868 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 7,505 (7,474 local cases + 31 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.44 (higher than 1.39 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,068

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 86

In ICU: 23

