10,390 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 5

Singapore reported 10,390 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Feb. 5.
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 10,208
Imported cases: 182
Deaths: 2
The country has recorded 390,071 Covid-19 cases and 868 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 7,505 (7,474 local cases + 31 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.44 (higher than 1.39 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,068
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 86
In ICU: 23
Top photo via Zheng Zhangxin.
