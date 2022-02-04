13,208 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 4

Singapore has reported 13,208 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Feb. 4.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 13,046

Imported cases: 162

Deaths: 6

The country has recorded 379,681 Covid-19 cases and 866 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 10,336 (10,312 local cases + 24 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.39 (higher than 1.23 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 998

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 96

In ICU: 15

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo via Zheng Zhangxin.