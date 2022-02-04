13,208 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Feb. 4

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore has reported 13,208 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Feb. 4.
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 13,046
Imported cases: 162
Deaths: 6
The country has recorded 379,681 Covid-19 cases and 866 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 10,336 (10,312 local cases + 24 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.39 (higher than 1.23 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 998
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 96
In ICU: 15
