Back

4,297 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 2,742 are low-risk cases detected via ART

Tonight's update.

Faris Alfiq | February 03, 2022, 11:34 PM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health reported 4,297 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Feb. 3.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 4,087

Imported cases: 210

Deaths: 1

The country has recorded 366,473 Covid-19 cases and 860 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 2,742 (2,730 local cases + 12 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.23 (lower than 1.41 from the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 932

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 78

In ICU: 16

Change in reporting of daily cases

Since Jan. 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has stopped highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, due to variant dominating the current infection wave.

MOH's updates now separately present new Covid-19 cases that are confirmed via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as new Protocol 2 cases that are detected via antigen rapid tests (ART).

MOH said that the ART-positive cases included in the report have been assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and are of low risk.

As a result, MOH said that its daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Fiona Tan

S'pore families play hilarious blindfolded money-scooping game during CNY to varying levels of success

One way to top up your ang bao money.

February 03, 2022, 08:58 PM

Changi Prison inmates fear being broke & unemployed, only to reoffend & get more jail time

Many of them opt to complete their studies behind bars as a way to better themselves and fight the boredom.

February 03, 2022, 07:04 PM

S'pore approves use of Pfizer Covid-19 pill that reduces risk of death & hospitalisation for vulnerable groups

For Covid-19 patients at higher risk of severe illness.

February 03, 2022, 06:19 PM

Married S'porean man, 56, molests woman in lift after stalking her for months

He claimed that he "fell in love" with the victim.

February 03, 2022, 05:30 PM

Coffee desk that can be converted into mahjong table sold in Japan, automatic version available on Shopee

Huat ah.

February 03, 2022, 05:29 PM

S'pore Airlines listed among Fortune magazine's 50 Most Admired Companies in the world

The sky's not the limit, apparently.

February 03, 2022, 05:06 PM

Elderly man, 79, lived in S'pore forest alone for past 33 years

Discovered only recently, he was homeless for more than three decades.

February 03, 2022, 04:56 PM

Norway lifts most restrictions after Covid-19 surge but no spike in hospitalisations for severely ill patients

Norway has high vaccine coverage.

February 03, 2022, 03:41 PM

Nearly 70 wildlife species have used 140m-long wildlife bridge over Mandai Lake Road since Dec. 2019

Caught in action.

February 03, 2022, 02:10 PM

France gets rid of mandatory outdoor mask-wearing

Proof of vaccination is still required, however.

February 03, 2022, 01:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.