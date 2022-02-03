4,297 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 2,742 are low-risk cases detected via ART

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health reported 4,297 new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Feb. 3.
Here's the breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 4,087
Imported cases: 210
Deaths: 1
The country has recorded 366,473 Covid-19 cases and 860 deaths in total since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 2,742 (2,730 local cases + 12 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.23 (lower than 1.41 from the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 932
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 78
In ICU: 16
Change in reporting of daily cases
Since Jan. 21, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has stopped highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, due to variant dominating the current infection wave.
MOH's updates now separately present new Covid-19 cases that are confirmed via a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as well as new Protocol 2 cases that are detected via antigen rapid tests (ART).
MOH said that the ART-positive cases included in the report have been assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and are of low risk.
As a result, MOH said that its daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.
Top image via Fiona Tan
