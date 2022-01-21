Back

MOH to stop highlighting number of Omicron cases, but include mild cases seen at GP clinics

As a result, daily numbers will register a huge spike.

Joshua Lee | January 21, 2022, 06:34 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will stop its current practice of highlighting the number of Omicron variant cases that are part of the daily Covid-19 cases, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung in a press conference on January 21.

This is due to the Omicron variant dominating the current infection wave. On January 20, there were 1,001 Omicron cases reported.

Since its discovery, more information about the Omicron variant has emerged.

According to Ong, individuals who are infected with the Omicron variant were found to carry a lower viral load and tend to recover faster.

They were also found to have less severe symptoms.

Given this information, MOH has made several changes to Singapore's vaccine policies and health protocols to adapt to the current Omicron wave, all of which were announced earlier today.

Change to daily updates

MOH will also be including a new number in its daily updates.

Ong said from the beginning of 2022 until now, the number of positive Covid-19 cases that were either well or had mild symptoms that were identified at GP clinics -- he called them GP-Protocol 2 cases because these cases will be instructed to follow Protocol 2 -- was not reported as part of the daily case numbers because it was small, at about 100 to 200 cases per day.

Because the Omicron variant produces less severe symptoms, GP clinics in Singapore have been prescribing Protocol 2 to an increasing number of patients who come to them.

Last week, the number of GP-Protocol 2 cases shot up to around 400 to 500 cases per day.

This week, it hit over 1,000 cases per day.

"MOH has reviewed the situation and decided that it is better to include the GP-Protocol 2 cases in our daily updates as this will give a better picture of the epidemic situation in Singapore," said Ong.

As a result, the MOH daily updates will register a drastic increase in the daily number of new cases.

So far, the daily number of new cases that has been published in MOH's daily updates only counted Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed via a PCR test.

MOH's updates will now include both new Covid-19 cases that have been confirmed via a PCR test, as well as new GP-Protocol 2 cases.

These numbers will also be backdated to January 6.

Top photo Unsplash

Despite abuse, miscarriage & kidney failure, S’porean single mum pushes on for young daughter

Natalya Rahayu has a painful past, one which led to her becoming a single mother but she's using it to help other women in need.

January 22, 2022, 09:56 AM

It’s perfectly OK if work isn’t your true meaning in life, says S’porean CEO

Learning to distill the things in life that are truly important.

January 22, 2022, 08:21 AM

OCBC makes permanent its customer service team dedicated to handling scams & related queries

One of the complaints from scam victims was that help did not come quickly enough.

January 22, 2022, 04:31 AM

3,155 new Covid-19 infections in S'pore on Jan. 21, 1,539 low risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.70.

January 21, 2022, 11:53 PM

Now is not the right time to take a gamble & remove Covid-19 vaccination differentiated measures: Ong Ye Kung

Throughout the pandemic, two-thirds of our ICU beds were occupied by people who were not fully vaccinated.

January 21, 2022, 11:09 PM

Fat, grouchy cat to join ducks & chickens mural art at Malay Heritage Centre on Jan. 22-23, 2022

Pose with the art.

January 21, 2022, 07:00 PM

Famous Tiong Bahru roast meat hawker stall established in 1950s closing down, owners retiring

The stall's last day of business will be on Feb. 9.

January 21, 2022, 06:45 PM

McDonald's S'pore finally made a pie better than the Apple Pie

Peach McFizz not nice though.

January 21, 2022, 06:11 PM

Song Ji-A’s ‘puppy’ denies unfollowing her on Instagram over fake designer wear controversy

Stressed.

January 21, 2022, 06:02 PM

Light to Night Festival 2022 returns to Civic District with new interactive art experiences from now till Feb 3

Here are five highlights to look out for.

January 21, 2022, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.