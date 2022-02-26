16,857 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 26

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 16,857 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 26).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 16,714
Imported cases: 143
Deaths: 13
The country has recorded 696,652 Covid-19 cases and 999 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 14,410 (14,333 local cases + 77 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.21 (lower than 1.26 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,553
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 212
In ICU: 50
Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.
