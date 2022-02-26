Back

16,857 new Covid-19 cases & 13 deaths reported in S'pore on Feb. 26

Singapore has recorded a total of 16,857 Covid-19 cases.

Jane Zhang | February 26, 2022, 10:46 PM

Singapore reported 16,857 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Saturday (Feb. 26).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 16,714

Imported cases: 143

Deaths: 13

The country has recorded 696,652 Covid-19 cases and 999 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 14,410 (14,333 local cases + 77 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate:  1.21 (lower than 1.26 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,553

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 212

In ICU: 50

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin. 

