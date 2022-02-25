Back

18,597 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 25

The country has recorded 679,795 Covid-19 cases and 986 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Andrew Koay | February 25, 2022, 10:39 PM

Singapore reported 18,597 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 25).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 18,383

Imported cases: 214

Deaths: 11

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 15,411 (15,313 local cases + 98 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate:  1.26 (lower than 1.37 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,584

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 211

In ICU: 46

Top image via Lawrence Wong/FB.

