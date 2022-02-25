18,597 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 25

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 18,597 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Friday (Feb. 25).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 18,383
Imported cases: 214
Deaths: 11
The country has recorded 679,795 Covid-19 cases and 986 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 15,411 (15,313 local cases + 98 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.26 (lower than 1.37 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,584
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 211
In ICU: 46
Top image via Lawrence Wong/FB.
