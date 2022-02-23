Back

All Dunkin' Donuts stores in S'pore to close temporarily

All 19 stores to stop Dunkin'... for now.

Fiona Tan | February 23, 2022, 11:55 AM

American donut chain Dunkin' Donuts announced that all of its 19 stores in Singapore will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 23.

"Operational issues"

The announcement was made across Dunkin's Facebook and Instagram on Feb. 22.

Dunkin' wrote that the stores will be closed due to "operational issues" and that the health of its customers and team are its "top priority".

In response to several Facebook comments, the company said it will be "closed until further notice".

While Dunkin said it is unable to provide a reopening date yet, it expects the "disruption to last about a week".

Image screenshot from Dunkin' Facebook.

A quick check has revealed that the disruption is isolated to Dunkin' branches in Singapore.

It is business as usual across the border for Dunkin' in Malaysia, and in America, where the brand originated from.

The company said it will be reaching out with refund details for customers with outstanding orders.

Dunkin' apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Mothership.sg has reached out to Dunkin' for a comment and will update the story accordingly.

You can read Dunkin' Singapore's statement below:

Dear Valued Customers,

The health of our customers and team are our top priority.

Our stores will be temporarily closed from tomorrow, Feb. 23, due to operational issues. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Stay safe and we will be open to serve you soon!

With love,

Dunkin' Singapore

