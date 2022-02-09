Back

Roving Don Don Donki truck sells S$18 'lucky bags' with snacks & vouchers

When I’m free, I take myself to Don Don Donki. All my dreams come true, they do, whenever I go there.

Mandy How | February 09, 2022, 11:57 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If the odds have been in your favour over Chinese New Year, here's another luck of the draw you can participate in.

From now till Feb. 11, Don Don Donki is selling S$18 lucky bags via a roving snack truck.

Photo via Don Don Donki

Photo via Don Don Donki

According to a Donki spokesperson, each bag contains "assorted Donki snacks and beverages" that can reach S$23 in value.

Photo via Don Don Donki

Here's the "lucky" part: the bag also comes with Donki GrabMart vouchers that range from S$8 - S$68, on top of your snacks and beverages.

In total, the maximum value you can receive is S$91, while the minimum is S$27.

How to get one

Camping out at the truck's location won't work—you'll have to pre-order it on the Grab app first.

  1. Access Donki on Grab via this link (you can also search Donki on the app's homepage)

  2. Add a lucky bag to the cart, and cart out for self pick-up

  3. Collect it on the day of your purchase at the truck's location

It's limited to 200 bags a day, so you'll have to cart out fast. Each customer can only order one.

Photo via Don Don Donki

Orders open daily from 8am, and collection is from 12pm - 3pm at the following locations:

  • Feb. 9: 27 West Coast Highway, Singapore 117867 (opposite Haw Par Villa)

  • Feb. 10 & 11: 3 Media Close, Singapore 138498 (Grab HQ)

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Don Don Donki

Australian economist proposes S'pore-style HDB to make houses more affordable

Cameron Murray is calling his scheme HouseMate.

February 09, 2022, 11:26 AM

S'pore mum wins S$88,888 cash from Lazada lucky draw after buying milk powder for 2-year-old son

Buy random stuff on Lazada.

February 09, 2022, 10:57 AM

Woman in China calls boyfriend's parents 'stingy' for giving her S$1,690 angbao

She hinted that her boyfriend's family could afford to give her more as his family background is "not bad".

February 09, 2022, 10:37 AM

Sheng Siong & Cold Storage give more chicken than weight on packaging indicates: Shin Min Daily News

Fairer price.

February 09, 2022, 03:23 AM

13,011 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 3 more deaths

10,065 infections were detected via ART.

February 09, 2022, 12:02 AM

S'porean couple fined after shouting 'Covid spreader' at nurse neighbour & spraying disinfectant at his family

They also shouted "virus family" at the victim and his family.

February 08, 2022, 10:29 PM

Feb. 11 Toto Hong Bao Draw snowballs to S$16 million, likely biggest prize in S'pore's history

A lot of hope seekers will be in queues island-wide.

February 08, 2022, 07:31 PM

American YouTuber criticised for misinformation on Singlish & official languages in S'pore travel guide

Oh dear.

February 08, 2022, 07:09 PM

Former M'sia PM Muhyiddin recommends easing border restrictions to help economic recovery

The proposal is for borders to be open from March 1.

February 08, 2022, 07:00 PM

China's US-born figure skater Zhu Yi faced verbal abuse after falling twice in 2 Olympic events

A commenter on Weibo said her performance was "a disgrace".

February 08, 2022, 07:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.