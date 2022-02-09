Roving Don Don Donki truck sells S$18 'lucky bags' with snacks & vouchers

If the odds have been in your favour over Chinese New Year, here's another luck of the draw you can participate in.

From now till Feb. 11, Don Don Donki is selling S$18 lucky bags via a roving snack truck.

According to a Donki spokesperson, each bag contains "assorted Donki snacks and beverages" that can reach S$23 in value.

Here's the "lucky" part: the bag also comes with Donki GrabMart vouchers that range from S$8 - S$68, on top of your snacks and beverages.

In total, the maximum value you can receive is S$91, while the minimum is S$27.

How to get one

Camping out at the truck's location won't work—you'll have to pre-order it on the Grab app first.

Access Donki on Grab via this link (you can also search Donki on the app's homepage) Add a lucky bag to the cart, and cart out for self pick-up Collect it on the day of your purchase at the truck's location

It's limited to 200 bags a day, so you'll have to cart out fast. Each customer can only order one.

Orders open daily from 8am, and collection is from 12pm - 3pm at the following locations:

Feb. 9: 27 West Coast Highway, Singapore 117867 (opposite Haw Par Villa)

Feb. 10 & 11: 3 Media Close, Singapore 138498 (Grab HQ)

Top image via Don Don Donki