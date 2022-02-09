Live Disney movies-themed concert at Esplanade on Feb. 26 & 27, 2022

"Let it go" to your heart's content at the Disney in Concert Magical Music from the Movies.

The event consists of three shows at the Esplanade Theatre across Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, 2022.

Orchestra and vocalists

The line-up features a 40-piece orchestra and four vocalists from the United States, who will be performing well-loved Disney songs.

Audience members can expect hits from "The Little Mermaid", "Beauty and the Beast", "Aladdin", "The Lion King" and "Frozen" as well as classics like the Mary Poppins medley and "Yo ho" from "Pirates of Caribbean".

During the show, projected video clips from iconic Disney movies like "Frozen", "Aladdin", "The Lion King", "The Little Mermaid", and "Beauty and the Beast" will also be played.

There will be two sessions on Feb. 26 at 2:30pm and 8pm, and one session on Feb. 27 at 4pm.

The concert will last around 110 minutes with a 20-minute intermission.

Prices range from S$88 to S$148, excluding booking fees:

Standard: S$148, S$128, S$108, S$88

Esplanade Box: S$148

Premier Box: S$148

Box B - G: S$148

Restricted View: S$148, S$128, S$108

You can find out more information and book your tickets via Sistic.

Check out the trailer here:

VDS+Test pilot at designated arts venues

The event has been approved for the VDS (Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures) + Test pilots scheme by he Ministry of Health (MOH).

These pilots allow further easing of safe management measures (SMMs) for fully vaccinated individuals with a valid negative antigen rapid test (ART) result.

This means the presentation of a full orchestra on stage, as well as the resumption of ticket sales at 100 per cent of the venue capacity.

All patrons, including fully vaccinated individuals and those exempted from VDS, must produce a negative ART result conducted at any of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Approved Test Providers, or at Quick Test Centres, within 24 hours before the end of the performance, at their own cost.

On-site PET and supervised self-administered tests are not available at Esplanade for this event.

Disney in Concert Magical Music from the Movies

Address: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Dates and times:

Feb. 26 (Saturday): 2:30pm and 8pm

Feb. 27 (Sunday): 4pm

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of Disney in Concert Magical Music from the Movies.