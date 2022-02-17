M&M's sends gift pack to 101kg S'pore cyclist after he motivates people to be themselves

Cyclist and coloured chocolate fan Mikey received a gift pack filled with treats from M&M's on Feb. 15.

Gift pack from M&M's

Mikey's humourous TikTok video about his year-long weight transformation from a 100kg to 101kg cyclist hit a lot of people in a good way earlier this month.

He wore a colourful M&M's print cycling jersey in every shot of the video and captioned it, "I love my M&M's Jersey."

Gift pack received with thanks

In a Feb. 15 Instagram post, Mikey shared that he was "so happy" to receive a gift pack from M&M's.

He also posted a TikTok video of him posing with the package in his colourful M&M's cycling jersey.

"Consume in moderation"

Lydia Leong, Mars Wrigley Asean corporate affairs manager, told Mothership that they had dropped the cyclist a message because the viral video "made many people smile".

"We came across Mikey’s ​tongue-in-cheek 'motivational' video of him enjoying his cycling routine and his overall happiness with life while giving a huge shout-out to M&M's," said Leong.

Leong added that they "loved how fun and passionate he is", and included some of their iconic treats and snacks in the gift pack.

Leong also made sure to add a gentle reminder for him to consume the sweets in moderation, a callback to his initial viral video.

Top images by @mikey_cruiserian.