From 100kg to 101kg after 1 year of cycling: S'pore cyclist does demotivational motivational post

Are you into all those motivational posts out there telling you that you can aspire to constantly and consistently be a better person compared to your previous self?

You know, those advice that tell you to change one thing or do something to develop habits of highly effective people?

Well, if all that really gets you going, please watch the following video made by a cyclist in Singapore.

The original video on TikTok has close to 500,000 views and has moved thousands of people with the soft piano background music.

From 100kg to 101kg: In one year

And as the soft piano background music has it, there is a perpetual build-up, but ultimately no crescendo.

That's because, according to the cyclist, he has been cycling for a year and it has done wonders for his weight: He went from 100kg to 101kg.

He said so in his video:

One year ago, my weight was 100kg. But today, my weight is 101kg. I know you thought this was going to be a motivational video. But no, I am still fat.

Oddly demotivational motivational video

The video, although a parody of all the feel-good, brings-tear-to-your-eyes videos out there, has a message of its own.

It shows the cyclist enjoying life and living in the moment by cycling and hitting the road like a real road warrior.

And by him making the video, he is living the message of doing what you want to do, not because you feel like you need to do what society expects of you i.e. posting real motivational videos.

He ended his message with a reminder: "Consume M&M in moderation."

Because if he didn't, he might have been 102kg already.

And might not even fit into his M&M's jersey.

