20,312 new Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 23

Today's numbers.

Syahindah Ishak | February 23, 2022, 10:40 PM

Singapore reported 20,312 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 23).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 20,152

Imported cases: 160

Deaths: 7

The country has recorded 642,605 Covid-19 cases and 963 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 17,322 (17,267 local cases + 55 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.49 (lower than 1.57 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,587

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 200

In ICU: 46

