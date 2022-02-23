20,312 new Covid-19 cases & 7 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 23

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 20,312 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Wednesday (Feb. 23).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 20,152
Imported cases: 160
Deaths: 7
The country has recorded 642,605 Covid-19 cases and 963 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 17,322 (17,267 local cases + 55 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.49 (lower than 1.57 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,587
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 200
In ICU: 46
