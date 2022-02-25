18,593 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 24

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singapore reported 18,593 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 24).
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Locally transmitted cases: 18,434
Imported cases: 159
Deaths: 12
The country has recorded 661,198 Covid-19 cases and 975 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
ART cases
New infections detected via ART: 16,601 (16,519 local cases + 82 imported cases)
Weekly infection growth rate: 1.37 (lower than 1.49 the day before)
A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.
Hospitalisations
Patients in hospital: 1,615
Requiring oxygen supplementation: 221
In ICU: 44
