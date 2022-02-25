18,593 new Covid-19 cases & 12 deaths in S'pore on Feb. 24

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore reported 18,593 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Thursday (Feb. 24).

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Locally transmitted cases: 18,434

Imported cases: 159

Deaths: 12

The country has recorded 661,198 Covid-19 cases and 975 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

ART cases

New infections detected via ART: 16,601 (16,519 local cases + 82 imported cases)

Weekly infection growth rate: 1.37 (lower than 1.49 the day before)

A figure below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Hospitalisations

Patients in hospital: 1,615

Requiring oxygen supplementation: 221

In ICU: 44

Top image via Zheng Zhangxin.