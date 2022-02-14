New Covid-19 Treatment Facility at Expo has 600 beds for children & their caregivers

The newest Covid-19 Treatment Facility (CTF) in Singapore, located at Expo Hall 9, started operating today (Feb. 14), according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Providing care for infected children

Ong said that the CTF is "designed to take care of the most vulnerable in our community."

He further explained that as the Omicron variant is more likely to infect children as compared to the Delta variant, this new CTF in Expo will complement the hospitals in Singapore in providing care to paediatric patients should they need to be hospitalised.

"The best defence is still to get our children vaccinated," he added.

Additional capacity

The new CTF has about 600 beds for children and their caregivers.

It has another 224 beds for the elderly.

Largest CTF in Singapore

Together with the existing Expo Halls 7 to 10, Expo is the largest CTF in Singapore, with over 2,500 beds.

Singapore now has 4,500 CTF beds in total, with Expo Hall 9 as the latest addition.

Expo was first utilised in April 2020 as Singapore's second isolation facility since the start of the pandemic.

Two halls were used then to house Covid-19 patients who have been determined as not needing "significant" care.

In 2021, Expo halls were converted to CTFs.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Ong Ye Kung/FB.