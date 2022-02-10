Back

Sweden declares Covid-19 over & removes all pandemic restrictions

The country's Minister of Health said Covid-19 was no longer classified as a danger to Swedish society.

Fiona Tan | February 10, 2022, 03:34 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic in Sweden is over, the country's Minister of Health and Social Affairs Lena Hallengren declared to the nation's daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter on Feb. 9, according to Reuters report.

Covid-19 no longer a danger to society

The country also lifted nearly all of its remaining pandemic-related restrictions on the same date, and has stopped most of its Covid-19 tests.

This included allowing bars and restaurants to operate past 11pm, and with no restriction on guest headcount.

There is also no longer a 500 participant cap for larger indoor venues, nor a need for the use of vaccine passes, Reuters noted.

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson previously announced on Feb. 3 that the country will be dropping all pandemic-related restrictions and said: "It's time to open up Sweden again."

This is because of the Sweden's vaccine take-up rate and that the Omicron variant is less severe, which has cushioned severe Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

Hallengren said Covid-19 was no longer classified as a danger to society and added: "As we know this pandemic, I would say it's over. It's not over, but as we know it in terms of quick changes and restrictions it is."

Swedish hospitals feeling the strain

Sweden's move towards lifting its pandemic restrictions follows closely on the heels of other European countries like Denmark and Norway.

This is despite the large number of cases within Europe, and within Sweden itself.

Sweden reported 114 Covid-19 deaths on Feb. 9.

However, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Sweden is unknown since testing has mostly been removed.

Reuters reported that there are around 2,200 hospitalised Covid-19 cases in Sweden, which is putting a strain on Sweden's hospitals.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by @Laurent Perren from Unsplash

